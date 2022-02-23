    For Quick Alerts
      Parth Samthaan Announces His Bollywood Debut With Sanjay Dutt & Raveena; Says 'Dreams Do Come True'

      Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has been busy with music videos. The actor is not seen on small screen post Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has been waiting for his Bollywood debut. A few months ago, there were speculations that he might make his debut alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it didn't happen, but now, Parth has made a big announcement!

      The actor shared a video of his Bollywood debut Ghudchadi that stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Khushalii Kumar. The film is produced by T-Series and is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

      Parth took to his Instagram account and captioned the video as, "Announcement ...and it had to be a Big one 😁😁😁 yes...Dreams do come true ❤️😇 @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents GHUDCHADHI 🕺💃."

      His friends from the industry and fans congratulated the actor. Parth's KYY co-star Charlie Chauhan wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 whattttttt 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Parthhhhhhhh congratulationsssssss 🧿 sooooooooooo soooo proud of you❤️😍," his KZK 2 co-star Ariah Agarwal commented, "Yayyyyyyyyy!!! Congrats parthu ❤️" and Sahil Anand wrote, "Congrats brother." Scarlett Rose wrote, "Soooo proud & happy for you Parthuuu ❤️ Can't wait to you on the Big Screen 😍."

      Fans too showered him with best wishes. Take a look at a few comments!

      parthxdisha: Best Wishes my Boy #ParthSamthaan. Keep DREAMING because Dreams do come true❤️🧿.

      _madhuparna_22: So sooo Excited to see you ruling in the Bollywood industry 🥺❤ Long way to go Parth❤🥺.

      parthian.gayathri8: Congratulations 👏 & All the best Parth ❤️.

      tikicutty85:I am so so so so proud of you parthu...dreams actually come true 🔥🔥 keep shining.

      Ghudchadi is a rom-com drama, and apparently, started rolling today. Are you excited to watch Parth on big screen? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 18:14 [IST]
