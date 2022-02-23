Parth Samthaan Announces His Bollywood Debut With Sanjay Dutt & Raveena; Says 'Dreams Do Come True'

Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has been busy with music videos. The actor is not seen on small screen post Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has been waiting for his Bollywood debut. A few months ago, there were speculations that he might make his debut alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it didn't happen, but now, Parth has made a big announcement!

The actor shared a video of his Bollywood debut Ghudchadi that stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Khushalii Kumar. The film is produced by T-Series and is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

Parth took to his Instagram account and captioned the video as, "Announcement ...and it had to be a Big one 😁😁😁 yes...Dreams do come true ❤️😇 @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents GHUDCHADHI 🕺💃."

His friends from the industry and fans congratulated the actor. Parth's KYY co-star Charlie Chauhan wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 whattttttt 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Parthhhhhhhh congratulationsssssss 🧿 sooooooooooo soooo proud of you❤️😍," his KZK 2 co-star Ariah Agarwal commented, "Yayyyyyyyyy!!! Congrats parthu ❤️" and Sahil Anand wrote, "Congrats brother." Scarlett Rose wrote, "Soooo proud & happy for you Parthuuu ❤️ Can't wait to you on the Big Screen 😍."

Fans too showered him with best wishes. Take a look at a few comments!

parthxdisha: Best Wishes my Boy #ParthSamthaan. Keep DREAMING because Dreams do come true❤️🧿.

_madhuparna_22: So sooo Excited to see you ruling in the Bollywood industry 🥺❤ Long way to go Parth❤🥺.

parthian.gayathri8: Congratulations 👏 & All the best Parth ❤️.

tikicutty85:I am so so so so proud of you parthu...dreams actually come true 🔥🔥 keep shining.

Ghudchadi is a rom-com drama, and apparently, started rolling today. Are you excited to watch Parth on big screen? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)