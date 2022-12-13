    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rubina Dilaik's Shakti Co-Star Saahil Uppal Gets Married In A Grand Ceremony; See Photos & Video Here

      By
      |
      Saahil Uppal’s Destination Wedding In Jaipur Rubina Dilaik Shakti

      TV actor Saahil Uppal, who is best known for playing pivotal roles in popular shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, and Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka, is currently beaming with joy as he recently got married.

      Roadies Rising, MTV Hustle Host Gaelyn Mendonca Announces Pregnancy; See Baby Shower PICS HereRoadies Rising, MTV Hustle Host Gaelyn Mendonca Announces Pregnancy; See Baby Shower PICS Here

      Saahil exchanged wedding vows on December 8 in Jaipur with the love of his life Aakriti Atreja, a writer by profession. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at them below.

      Television's Mamaji aka Paritosh Tripathi Ties The Knot With Meenakshi; Shares Beautiful Pics From His WeddingTelevision's Mamaji aka Paritosh Tripathi Ties The Knot With Meenakshi; Shares Beautiful Pics From His Wedding

      Saahil-Aakriti’s Destination Wedding

      Saahil-Aakriti’s Destination Wedding

      The couple tied the knot at a destination wedding in Jaipur. Their families and close friends attended their grand wedding ceremony. Saahil has a huge family and traveling to places like Goa wasn't feasible. Hence, the duo finally decided to take their relationship to the next level in Jaipur.

      Wedding Attires Of Saahil-Aakriti

      Wedding Attires Of Saahil-Aakriti

      For their wedding ceremony, Saahil looked handsome in a heavily embroidered maroon-hued kurta and white dhoti while Aakriti looked stunning in a red-hued lehenga set paired with heavy jewellery and kaleeras.

      Wedding Reception

      Wedding Reception

      The newlyweds are now likely to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. While the date of Saahil and Aakriti's wedding reception isn't yet out, they've planned to throw a party for their close friends.

      Saahil-Aakriti’s Love Story

      Saahil-Aakriti’s Love Story

      Saahil's flatmates were Aakriti's college friends and they introduced the duo around six years ago. Soon, they became best friends and eventually fell in love with each other. Finally, after being together for a long time, the couple as finally tied the knot.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by MAYUKAR 💗 (mayukarxforever_)

      Who Is Saahil Uppal’s Wife Aakriti Atreja?

      As mentioned above, Aakriti is a writer by profession and has penned several popular shows including Imlie (Star Plus) and Sindoor Ki Keemat (Dangal TV). Heartiest congratulations to the couple for their wedding.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X