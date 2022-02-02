Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Vishal Singh Get Engaged, Actress Flaunts Her Diamond Ring

Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh’s relationship rumours were going on for a long time. The actors never said anything about their relationship and always remained tight-lipped. But today, they decided to give a surprise to their fans and followers by making their relationship official on social media.

The duo shared their engagement pictures on Instagram and the actress even flaunted her diamond ring as she cuddled in the arms of Vishal Singh. The latter even went down on his knees to propose to her with a beautiful flower bouquet. They shared the same pictures and captioned it as 'It’s official.” As soon as the couple surprised everyone with their posts, fans and celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate them. Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Devoleena recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 but got evicted before the race to the finale. The actress had suffered an injury during a task on the show and underwent surgery post her elimination. After her recovery, she shared about her journey and wrote, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

The post further added, “Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength.” Take a look!