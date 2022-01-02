Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Vishal Singh Opens Up About Entering As A Challenger On Bigg Boss 15

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh entered the ongoing 15th season of Bigg Boss as a challenger along with actresses Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri. Now, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor shared his excitement and experience of participating in the show.

He shared, “I’ve been a huge fan of Bigg Boss and have watched most of the seasons. I’ve never had the courage to do the full-fledged show but when this opportunity came along, I instantly said yes. I said yes immediately because I wanted to experience the house so that I can know if I will be able to do the show in future. I said yes to show. I can’t express my excitement in words.”

Vishal also opened up about how he got into a disagreement with Munmun Dutta and added, “I and Munmun got a taste of the Bigg Boss house as we got into a disagreement. When we were sitting and watching the task which the contestants were doing we had a slight disagreement. I feel when we sit and judge the contestants we don’t really understand their psyche. We were sitting in a room and we had a disagreement over something. I feel the atmosphere also hits you really strongly.”

On being quizzed about who amongst the four challengers can make a good contestant, Vishal said that all the three girls are very strong amongst the challengers. The actor said that Surbhi is very entertaining and from the audience point of view, she would definitely be a fantastic contestant. He then added that the same holds true for Akanksha and Munmun as well.