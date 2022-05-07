Shehnaaz Gill Gets Felicitated By Brahma Kumaris; Fans Trend ‘Keep Shining Shehnaaz’ & Miss Sidharth Shukla

After the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has been closely associated with Brahma Kumaris. The singer-actress has got strongly connected with the organisation and never misses any chance to be a part of their initiatives.

Hamare sab ke dil ki dhadkan ❤️ @ishehnaaz_gill looking so beautiful and warm welcomed by Brahmkumaris 🙏🏻🙏🏻



KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill attended an event organized by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl child. Interestingly, she was felicitated by the Brahma Kumaris sisters and was even asked to deliver a speech. Some videos and pictures of Shehnaaz from the event are going viral on social media. Notably, her fans also started trending 'Keep Shining Shehnaaz' on Twitter and missed Sidharth Shukla. Let's have a look at some tweets-

Ritu19791 "My baby ishehnaaz_gill I don't have enough words to write She always exceed our expectations!! Proud moment KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill." DolmaKanwar "When it is related to Brahmkumaris...miss Sidharth Bhai automatically... Bhai had unique bond with this center...miss you Bhai #SidharthShukla Don't know reson why Shehnaaz joined BK center..but it is good for her KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ." DeepaShendre1 "It's that heart of gold and stardust soul that make you BEAUTIFUL!!! ishehnaaz_gill #SHEHNAAZGILL KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ." acherjee20 "So proud moment for us .. #ShehnaazGill Proud Of You Baby.. KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ.. Aise hi chamakte raho."

Let us tell you, Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan. She spent a good time with Salman Khan at the party. The videos and pictures of the same went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute camaraderie. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan's next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

