Surbhi Chandna Talks About Sherdil Shergill; Hopes It Doesn't Succumb To TRP Pressure

Surbhi Chandna, who became a household name with Ishqbaaz, was last seen in Naagin 5. The actress will now be seen in Colors' new show Sherdil Shergill, which will also start Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role. Recently, the actress talked about the show and about her role.

Surbhi said that the show is shot differently and is made for all audiences especially the ones who saw a variety of content during the pandemic.

Talking about the show and her role, Surbhi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "During the pandemic many things changed, and people started watching all kinds of content. My show Sherdil Shergill is about this woman who is fearless and independent. She is also a mother and owner of an architect firm. I found it challenging. Until now, the show has been shot in a very different way and we are all glad that we have tried something different in the romcom genre."Television shows usually start off with unique content, but later they are forced to go back to the usual social drama because of viewership. Surbhi agrees to the same but she mentioned that producer Saurabh Tiwari assured her by saying that they wait and watch. She hopes that the show doesn't succumb to TRP pressure.

Surbhi concluded by saying, "The first thing I asked my producer was whether we would succumb to the ratings pressure and give up on the original storyline. But Saurabh Tiwari assured me saying that let's wait and watch. Let's make something that we believe in and leave it to the audience. I am hoping that such a beautiful show doesn't have to succumb to TRP pressure ever."