Tejasswi Prakash Writes Karan Kundrra’s Name On Her Hand With Mehendi, Latter’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in tinselvile. The duo found love in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong ever since. They are often seen sharing mushy pics of themselves on social media and their sizzling chemistry often wins hearts. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch Karan and Tejasswi in one frame. Interestingly, the power couple made the headlines recently after Tejasswi was spotted with Karan's name written on her hand.

This happened after she shared a recent video on her social media account. It was a promotional video wherein Tejasswi was seen wearing a stunning yellow coloured outfit. As she was seen using her mobile phone, Karan's name was evidently visible on her palm which was written with mehendi. We wonder if she wrote Karan's name on her hand on Karwa Chauth. As the video grabbed attention, Tejasswi's sweet gesture also made the headlines. Interestingly, Karan also took to the comment section and wrote, "I love you so much you silly little panda".

Meanwhile, as Karan and Tejasswi are going strong with their relationship, there have been reports about the couple tying the knot soon. In fact, the Bigg Boss 15 winner was all praises for Karan and sent love to him in an audio message during one of his interviews with Pinkvilla. She said, "Karan is somebody who has only craved love, and that's all he wants. I have never seen anybody who's more driven, so dedicated towards his work. There is not a second where he doesn't think about his work. He's always just busy in his head. I hope and pray you get everything that you deserve. I am already so proud of you and just keep going. You have me with you always and forever till I die". Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tejasswi is currently playing a double role in Naagin 6 with Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal.