The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh Trends On Twitter After Navjot Singh Sidhu Loses Punjab Election

The verdict of the Punjab assembly elections is out and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained the majority while Navjot Singh Sidhu, who heads the Congress in the state, has lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency. As soon as the results were declared, netizens flooded Twitter with memes on Archana Puran Singh.

It must be noted that the former international cricketer was the permanent guest at The Kapil Sharma Show before being replaced by Archana. And after his election defeat, netizens started making memes about the actress getting worried about her place on the comedy talk show. There were also several edited pictures showing Archana getting scared with the words, "Dar Ka Mahaul Hai" being circulated on the micro-blogging site.

One user even wrote, "Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election. Archana Puran Singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow (sic)." Take a look at a few tweets below:

When #NavjotSinghSidhu returns to replace Archana Puran Singh.



Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/oDMMGT2Kvp — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 10, 2022

After hearing that Siddhu loses election

*Le Archana puran singh#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Cqvt2xQdSB — ZubairHayaat (@HayaatZubair) March 10, 2022

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Sidhu looses from Amritsar seat

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh:-#Congress pic.twitter.com/gsksbkj8lj — Sandeep Yadav (@mai_sandeep_hun) March 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election

Archana Puran singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/KLtEEHJRJS — padosii (@padosiii) March 10, 2022

It must be noted that after Sidhu’s stint (2016-2019) on the Sony TV show, Archana took over the role in February 2019. In an earlier interview with TOI, the actress had opened up about being a part of Kapil’s show and said, "I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming seasons, too."