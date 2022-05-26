The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Talks About Fitness, Neighbourhood Problems During His Upcoming Appearance

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness Akshay Kumar, along with his Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, appearing as special guests to promote their period drama. The makers have now dropped a fun-filled promo where we see Akshay sharing a story about having a neighbour who only had one piece of advice for all ailments.

In the promo, we see Akshay saying in Hindi, “There is a neighbour who says just one thing no matter what happens. Bimar pad gaye? Papita khao. Wajan kam karna hai? Papita khao. Garmi hori hai? Papita khao. Thand hai? Papita khao. (If you are sick, want to lose weight, feeling hot or cold, just have a papaya). I learnt much later that he used to sell papayas in Lokhandwala market.”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend has haske aapki tension hogi gum, kyunki aapko hasaane aa rahe hain Team #Prithviraj ke kalakaar aflatoon! (This weekend you will be relieved of your tension because Prithviraj's funny actors are coming to make you laugh).” Take a look!

Meanwhile, during a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Manushi shared that she is a big fan of Akshay's comedy movies. Akshay, on the other hand, also praised Manushi for her acting skills and dialogue delivery in her debut film.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms That Daya Ben Will Be Back On The Show

Kapil Sharma Asks Ayushmann Khurrana If He Does Anubhav Sinha’s Films To 'Detox' After Romantic Roles; WATCH

Prithviraj is all set to hit the silver screens on June 3. The highly anticipated Bollywood biggie also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is touted as the biggest historical drama produced by the production house.