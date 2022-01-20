Umar On Geeta Kapur Targeting His Profession: Only Salman Can Bash Me; I Can Listen To Abuses Only From Him

Umar Riaz was one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss 15 house. His eviction was quite disappointing and has upset his fans. Not just fans, his close friends Rashmi Desai and Karan Kundrra were too upset with his exit. In his interview, Umar had expressed disappointed about his eviction and expressed his views on his co-contestants.

In a recent interview, Umar reacted to Geeta Kapur's below the belt comment and wondered that if she even watched Bigg Boss. He said that although he can take advises from others, he can listen to abuses only from him.



For those who are unaware of the incident, during a weekend ka vaar episode, Geeta Kapur had came on the show to support Nishant Bhat and said few things about Umar's profession that didn't go well with him.

When asked if she apologised to him, he told Pinkvilla, "Nai! Nothing happened like that. I don't expect anything from her because we don't know each other. Any guest who have come in the house, they might have said 'your game is not good Umar, you need to buck up, this and that' I mean it's okay. I would say that only Salman sir as a host, can bash me left and right, that's his job. He will always do for my better. I can listen to abuses also from him because I have grown up seeing him but anyone else talking about me is not justifiable."

Umar said that he was hurt as she targeted his professional. He concluded by saying, "Any other guest who have come have always been humble to all the contestants. But what Geeta mam did was without knowing about me..I don't know if she watches Bigg Boss as well but she directly went on my profession and how it is inherent in my nature. She hasn't seen my funny side, I have always been dancing in the house and cracking jokes, she never saw that loving side of me. She targeted my profession and that was below the belt and I was really hurt."