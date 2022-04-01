Urfi Javed-Farah Khan Ali Controversy: Divyanka Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant & Kashmera Shah React

Urfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion statements, got into an argument on social media with Sussanne Khan's sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. Urfi-Farah's controversy has now become the talk of the town. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah reacted to the same.

When Divyanka was asked about her opinion on the controversy, she told ETimes TV that Urfi is a grown up individual and her way of dressing is her choice and maybe her daily bread too.

She added, "On one hand, everyone should be respected for their choice of clothing, on the other people should respect the dress code of the place they're visiting. Maybe the invitee can ask about it beforehand or if the host has any particular reservations, they can discuss the costumes in advance. Respect and be respected."

When Rakhi Sawant was asked about the same, she said that every person should be given their choice to decide about what they should wear. She added that big celebrities wear two-piece swimsuits at beaches and questioned why it can't be Urfi's choice if she wants to flaunt her body!

She said that it if she has a body, she will flaunt it and if she doesn't, she will still flaunt it. She added that she can't wear what Urfi wears, but can wear ultra-glamorous clothes in songs and scenes.

Rakhi concluded by saying, "Urfi is getting publicity by her attires; she has now started getting work in the form of ads; she has talent. Plus, she is carrying off her outfits very well. Yes, her PR is good, but that's okay. She hasn't got work in Bollywood yet, but hats off to her; she designs her own clothes in the night and gives those cuts herself. And wait, think of it, even from the other side, doesn't the media lap up Urfi's pictures and videos? They post those and people see them, consequently their viewership seems to increase. So why target Urfi, and Urfi alone?"

On the other hand, when ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah was asked about the same, she said that she doesn't want to talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. She added that she is building up a career and is very busy making films which will make a difference to the world. The actress added that people who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people.

She said that she is sure that Sussanne and Farah have the same opinion, and doesn't think that they would shame anybody. Kashmera concluded by saying, "How would Sussanne and Farah know who these people are? I too don't know who these people are, who are busy cutting their clothes and coming outside."