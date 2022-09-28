Urfi Javed Goes Topless Once Again, Sets The Internet On Fire By Applying Red Glitter Paint On Her Body; WATCH

Urfi Javed has become a constant fixture on the internet for her provocative dressing. The actress, who never misses a chance to flaunt her bare body on social media, has once again managed to shock the netizens by posing topless on her Instagram handle.

It must be noted that this is not the first time she has decided to bare for all social media followers. However, Urfi’s recent bold topless look in her IG reel has really got everyone talking as the actress has nothing but paint covering her bosoms.

The Bigg Boss OTT alum opted to use red glitter paint in her recent fashion photoshoot. She chose to go nude to shock and awe everyone and can be seen giving seductive poses as she ditches her clothes. The actress hid her breasts with red paint whilst tying a long red velvet cloth around her waist.

Urfi also accessories her latest fashion experiment with a bunch of pearls on her neck. Javed shared the aforementioned sexy video on her Instagram profile with the following caption: “Teri nazar ka qusoor hai!”. She also added the 'Yeh Ho Halka Halka Suroor Hain’ song as the background of her IG reel. Take a look at the video HERE

For the uninitiated, Urfi receives both love and hate in almost equal measure for her fashion choices. The actress has also clapped back at the trolls many times for saying some really nasty things about her dressing style. She has even made it very clear that naysayers don’t really bother her much.

Just a few days ago, Javed had posted a similar topless look inspired by the dard-e-disco them. The actress had covered her assets using mirror pasties. Check out the post HERE