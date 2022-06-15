Zee TV’s Ashi Singh Talks About Shooting With A Baby Bump For The Upcoming Sequence In Meet

Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, the viewers are in for a treat as the show sees a major twist which will see her in an all-new avatar!

As the story progresses, Meet Hooda will be seen as a pregnant woman. To show her in this new avatar, the team added a prosthetic baby bump with which Ashi has been shooting on a daily basis. While putting on the baby bump can be cumbersome, Ashi Singh has been acing the look with the help of her co-star, Shagun, and the entire team.

As Ashi mentioned, “I have actually never been comfortable shooting with a prosthetic baby bump as there is an added weight that you have to keep carrying around with you all the time. I have done it before but this time I wasn’t sure how I would feel having a bump and shooting with it. But Shagun and the team of Meet have been taking care of me on set as if I am actually pregnant. So that’s nice because I am constantly getting pampered. Shagun has also given the baby bump a name and because of that, I feel like I am carrying a real baby at times. It is fun and I am really enjoying this phase, it is a different kind of experience. The whole team is very excited about the upcoming track too. We are working really hard and giving it our best to entertain the audience and I hope they will love this new avatar of Meet Hooda.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi Feels TV Is Stuck; Due To OTT, Viewers Are Watching Korean Shows

Banni Chow Home Delivery Producer Reacts To Show Being Compared To Hema Malini-Jeetendra's Film Jyoti

While Ashi has been having a gala time shooting in this new avatar, wait till you see how Rajvardhan tries to mend things between Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat. Will he be successful in getting them back together? Or will Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat part their ways?

To find out what happens, watch Meet every Monday to Saturday, at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!