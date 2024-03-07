International Women’s Day Exclusive: Kyunki Saas… Star Navika Kotia On Honouring Woman, Equality

International
Women's
Day
Exclusive:
As
the
world
prepares
to
mark
International
Women's
Day
on
March
8,
2024,
it's
a
moment
to
celebrate
the
strides
made
in
advancing
gender
equality
and
to
pay
tribute
to
the
remarkable
contributions
of
women
globally.
This
occasion
serves
as
a
reminder
of
the
ongoing
struggle
for
women's
rights
and
the
need
to
persist
in
advocating
for
gender
parity
across
all
spheres
of
society.
Amidst
the
celebrations,
it's
crucial
to
recognize
the
diverse
journeys
of
women
worldwide,
acknowledging
both
their
successes
and
the
obstacles
they
still
confront.
International
Women's
Day
not
only
signifies
celebration
but
also
prompts
a
collective
call
to
action,
urging
everyone
to
strive
for
a
more
inclusive
and
fair
world.
NAVIKA
KOTIA
ON
INTERNATIONAL
WOMEN'S
DAY
On
International
Women's
Day
2024,
everyone
should
unite
to
honor
the
accomplishments
of
women
everywhere,
to
amplify
their
voices,
and
to
reaffirm
our
dedication
to
gender
equality.
Ahead
of
the
special
occasion,
actress
Navika
Kotia
shared
her
views
about
the
special
day
and
equality.
Navika
Kotia,
who
plays
the
lead
role
of
Kesar
in
the
Zee
TV
show
Kyunki
Saas
Maa
Bahu
Bati
Hoti
Hai
talked
about
the
day
and
said,
"On
International
Women's
Day,
we
honor
every
woman
for
their
incredible
contributions.
It
serves
as
a
reminder
of
the
journey
for
equality,
urging
us
to
stand
by
each
other.
I
am
so
grateful
for
the
things
that
have
changed
for
women,
and
their
well-being.
There
are
still
many
revolutionary
changes
that
need
to
take
place
in
so
many
parts
of
the
world
for
women,
but
the
way
things
have
evolved
for
so
many
women
out
there
is
something
to
be
commemorated.
Today,
we
stand
united,
acknowledging
that
empowering
women
uplifts
entire
communities
and
builds
a
brighter
future
for
all."
Here's
wishing
every
woman
a
Happy
International
Women's
Day!