Maha Shivratri EXCLUSIVE | Rohit Suchanti On Worshipping Lord Shiva, Childhood Memories: My Parents…

Maha Shivratri Exclusive: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, revered by devotees of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated today (March 8) across the nation. Among the most significant Hindu festivals, it is celebrated nationwide with fervor and enthusiasm, with slight variations in traditions.

On this sacred day, devotees engage in fasting, meditation, temple visits, recitations of mantras and prayers, and rituals associated with worshiping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri signifies the purification of the body, mind, and soul, symbolizing fresh beginnings. Observing a day-long fast on this occasion holds immense spiritual importance, believed to equate to a year's worth of devotion to Shiva, offering the opportunity for salvation and redemption from sins.

The observance of this fast facilitates inner peace, spiritual growth, and the realization of worldly aspirations. Maha Shivratri holds particular significance among the monthly Shivratris observed throughout the year.

ROHIT SUCHANTI ON MAHA SHIVRATRI & LOVE FOR LORD SHIVA

TV actor Rohit Suchanti, who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Rishi in the popular ZEE TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, opened up about his love for Lord Shiva and shared childhood memories attached to the festival.

Talking about Maha Shivratri, Rohit Suchanti said, "Since childhood, I have seen my parents worshipping Lord Shiva with all their heart and devotion. I have also heard so many stories of him being fearless, which are very inspiring. Since my mom moved to Mumbai, she has made sure that I am a part of all the spiritual things and participate in all kinds of puja along with her. And honestly, even I have been loving it. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone a very happy Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with good health and happiness in the world. Har Har Mahadev!"

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri. May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness and success.