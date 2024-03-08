Maha Shivratri EXCLUSIVE | Rohit Suchanti On Worshipping Lord Shiva, Childhood Memories: My Parents…

Maha
Shivratri
Exclusive:
The
auspicious
occasion
of
Maha
Shivratri,
revered
by
devotees
of
Lord
Shiva,
is
being
celebrated
today
(March
8)
across
the
nation.
Among
the
most
significant
Hindu
festivals,
it
is
celebrated
nationwide
with
fervor
and
enthusiasm,
with
slight
variations
in
traditions.
On
this
sacred
day,
devotees
engage
in
fasting,
meditation,
temple
visits,
recitations
of
mantras
and
prayers,
and
rituals
associated
with
worshiping
Lord
Shiva.
Maha
Shivratri
signifies
the
purification
of
the
body,
mind,
and
soul,
symbolizing
fresh
beginnings.
Observing
a
day-long
fast
on
this
occasion
holds
immense
spiritual
importance,
believed
to
equate
to
a
year's
worth
of
devotion
to
Shiva,
offering
the
opportunity
for
salvation
and
redemption
from
sins.
The
observance
of
this
fast
facilitates
inner
peace,
spiritual
growth,
and
the
realization
of
worldly
aspirations.
Maha
Shivratri
holds
particular
significance
among
the
monthly
Shivratris
observed
throughout
the
year.
ROHIT
SUCHANTI
ON
MAHA
SHIVRATRI
&
LOVE
FOR
LORD
SHIVA
TV
actor
Rohit
Suchanti,
who
is
currently
seen
essaying
the
lead
role
of
Rishi
in
the
popular
ZEE
TV
show
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
opened
up
about
his
love
for
Lord
Shiva
and
shared
childhood
memories
attached
to
the
festival.
Talking
about
Maha
Shivratri,
Rohit
Suchanti
said,
"Since
childhood,
I
have
seen
my
parents
worshipping
Lord
Shiva
with
all
their
heart
and
devotion.
I
have
also
heard
so
many
stories
of
him
being
fearless,
which
are
very
inspiring.
Since
my
mom
moved
to
Mumbai,
she
has
made
sure
that
I
am
a
part
of
all
the
spiritual
things
and
participate
in
all
kinds
of
puja
along
with
her.
And
honestly,
even
I
have
been
loving
it.
On
this
auspicious
occasion,
I
wish
everyone
a
very
happy
Maha
Shivratri,
may
Lord
Shiva
bless
you
with
good
health
and
happiness
in
the
world.
Har
Har
Mahadev!"
Here's
wishing
everyone
a
Happy
Maha
Shivratri.
May
Lord
Shiva
bless
you
with
happiness
and
success.