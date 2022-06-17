Zing Announces Hallyu Time, Releases A Stellar Line-Up Of Korean Fiction Shows In Hindi For Its Young Audience

The Korean or Hallyu wave has soaked millennials and Gen-Z in its charm worldwide. Unique storytelling, amazing soundtracks, exploration of a fascinating range of genres, appealing presentation, and notable performances, all together makes Korean Dramas admirable. Closer home the scene is equally inclined towards this pop culture too, and Zing, India’s leading youth entertainment channel, has capitalised on this phenomenon.

Staying true to their motto, 'Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe’. The channel takes a huge leap forward in celebrating the youth by introducing a special segment for K-Dramas called the 'Hallyu Time’, from 6 pm to 7 pm on weekdays. The platform has an enviable ensemble of fascinating Korean fiction shows, specially curated for the youth. This collection of dramas will get updated from time to time as per the viewers’ demand. And, Zing is the only Indian channel to bring all these popular K-Dramas in Hindi.

The interesting 'Hallyu Time’ line-up is a celebration of Korean art and culture. It includes endearing slice-of-life stories of love, friendship and achievements. The first on the list, Fight for My Way (June), featuring popular actors Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won, is a story of two individuals, who wades through all the hurdles of life to fulfil their dreams. Angel’s Last mission (July), the next show in the line-up, will make you fall in love all over again; Cheer Up (August) is a story of a bunch of young adults forming a cheerleading club; Meow the Secret Boy (September) is an out-and-out romantic comedy. All four fiction shows have earned critical acclaim across the globe. Now, Zing brings these fiction shows, dubbed in Hindi, exclusively for its viewers.

Talking about the same, Arghya Roy Chowdhary, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “At Zing, we believe in understanding and celebrating the youth and their choices. Our 'Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe’ has been created with the idea of providing them with entertainment they can connect with. The ever-growing craze around Korean Dramas / Korean Fiction Shows is unmissable and we wanted to do something more in that space. We have been showing K-dramas for some time now, but decided to take it to the next level by introducing a special Hallyu Time slot that will only air popular & acclaimed shows and that too in Hindi.”

Zing has entertained its viewers with its captivating content and now with 'Hallyu Time’ moving to the primetime slot the channel has been building consistent viewership. So, are you ready to ride this whole new DESI 'Hallyu Time’ wave only on Zing?