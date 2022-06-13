Aadha Ishq Producer Bhairavi Raichura Praises Aamna Sharif For Her Work Dedication; Read Statement

Hum Paanch and Balika Vadhu fame Bhairavi Raichura recently turned producer for a web show Aadha Ishq. The VOOT Select show is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its intense romance and sizzling chemistry between lead pairs Aamna Sharif and Gaurav Arora. For the unversed, the show also starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Pratibha Ranta in pivotal roles.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Bhairavi praised all the actors in her show for doing their jobs perfectly. She particularly praised Aamna Sharif for her professionalism and work dedication. The actress-producer further added that all the cast members have been extremely cooperative on the sets as they were shooting in -4 to -5 degrees. None of them created any drama on the sets.

While talking about Aamna Sharif, Bhairavi Raichura said, "In fact, Aamna wasn't well for two days. She still came on sets. Nandita ji, our director told her to pack up early and gave her a day off. But she was very professional. They were always on time, with no tantrums. The whole thing went very smoothly. They did a great job."

Bhairavi enjoyed her transformation from being an actor to a producer. She said that acting will be her first love but producing a show is a very hectic job as she is involved in all the creative processes to get things right. When asked if she missed being in front of the camera, Bhairavi Raichura said that she is a very shy person and she misses the acting part.

She feels that the boom of OTT opened more opportunities for actors of all age groups. Talking about Bhairavi, the actress has acted in shows such as Krishna, Ek Raja Ek Rani, Who Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Gudgudee, Sasural Genda Phool, Laut Aao Trisha, Gutur Gu and so on.