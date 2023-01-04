Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Mothers, Sreejita De’s Fiance Michael To Grace The Weekend Ka Vaar

The
new
year
2023
has
started
on
an
exciting
note
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
it
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
dhamaka
on
the
show.
It
started
with
Vikas
Manaktala's
elimination
ahead
of
the
new
year
celebrations,
followed
by
MC
Stan's
concert,
the
first
nominations
and
more.
Amid
this,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta's
frequently
changing
equations
and
the
intimacy
during
MC
Stan's
concert
have
been
making
the
headlines
these
days.
A
lot
has
been
said
about
Shalin
and
Tina's
equation
and
the
housemates
have
even
termed
it
as
fake.
And
now,
it
is
reported
that
Salman
Khan
will
be
addressing
the
issue
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
As
per
a
recent
update,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
and
Tina
Datta's
mother
will
be
seen
gracing
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Salman
Khan.
The
media
reports
suggested
that
the
makers
have
invited
Tina
and
Shalin's
mothers
to
give
their
viewpoint
on
the
duo's
relationship
and
they
are
expected
to
clear
the
air
about
their
relationship.
This
isn't
all.
Sreejita
De's
fiance
Michael
will
also
be
seen
entering
the
popular
reality
show
and
will
be
supporting
her
on
national
television.
As
Bigg
Boss
gossips
with
the
contestants
about
the
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
relationship,
and
questioned
their
closeness.
Makers
invited
their
family
to
put
their
view
point
in
#WeekendKaVaar
shoot.
Shalin's
mother,
Tina's
mother
will
share
their
views
on
ShaTina
bond.
To
note,
this
will
be
the
second
time
Tina
and
Shalin's
mothers
will
be
gracing
Bigg
Boss
16.
Earlier
they
had
appeared
after
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan's
father
had
made
a
call
to
the
Imlie
actress
and
warned
her
about
Tina
and
Shalin's
game
against
her.
Later
he
was
confronted
by
Tina
and
Shalin's
parents
and
they
were
seen
getting
into
a
hearted
argument
on
the
show.
Meanwhile,
there
are
reports
that
Ankit
Gupta
will
also
be
re-entering
the
house
to
support
Priyanka
Choudhary
during
the
family
week
along
with
promoting
his
upcoming
show
Junooniyat.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
pull
its
curtains
down
this
month,
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks
and
will
now
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 18:42 [IST]