Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Mothers, Sreejita De’s Fiance Michael To Grace The Weekend Ka Vaar

The new year 2023 has started on an exciting note on Bigg Boss 16 and it has been witnessing a lot of dhamaka on the show. It started with Vikas Manaktala's elimination ahead of the new year celebrations, followed by MC Stan's concert, the first nominations and more. Amid this, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's frequently changing equations and the intimacy during MC Stan's concert have been making the headlines these days. A lot has been said about Shalin and Tina's equation and the housemates have even termed it as fake. And now, it is reported that Salman Khan will be addressing the issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

As per a recent update, Shalin Bhanot's mother and Tina Datta's mother will be seen gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The media reports suggested that the makers have invited Tina and Shalin's mothers to give their viewpoint on the duo's relationship and they are expected to clear the air about their relationship. This isn't all. Sreejita De's fiance Michael will also be seen entering the popular reality show and will be supporting her on national television.

As Bigg Boss gossips with the contestants about the Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta relationship, and questioned their closeness. Makers invited their family to put their view point in #WeekendKaVaar shoot.



Shalin's mother, Tina's mother will share their views on ShaTina bond. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 4, 2023

To note, this will be the second time Tina and Shalin's mothers will be gracing Bigg Boss 16. Earlier they had appeared after Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father had made a call to the Imlie actress and warned her about Tina and Shalin's game against her. Later he was confronted by Tina and Shalin's parents and they were seen getting into a hearted argument on the show.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Ankit Gupta will also be re-entering the house to support Priyanka Choudhary during the family week along with promoting his upcoming show Junooniyat.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to pull its curtains down this month, got an extension of four weeks and will now have its grand finale in mid-February.