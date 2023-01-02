Shaadi Hui Gym Trainer Se...: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Dancing On Besharam Rang With Vishal Singh

When Vishal Singh posted a dance video with co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, little did he know that the two would get trolled on social media. On Tuesday (January 2), the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor shared a new Instagram reel where he can be seen dancing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Beshram Rang, which originally featured Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Devoleena and Vishal had a blast as they grooved to the beats of the peppy number. The two popular TV stars set the internet on fire as they showcased their amazing dance moves on Beshram Rang.

Devoleena, Vishal Dance On Besharam Rang

The two talented artists, who essayed the role of Gopi and Jigar Modi in Saathiya, ringed in New Year 2023 in style by shaking a leg on the hit number from Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited flick. While Devoleena sizzled in a red hot outfit, Vishal donned a shimmery jacket and black pants for the celebrations. Keeping her tresses open, the new bride flaunted her dance moves.

Vishal Singh shared the video on his official Instagram handle along with the caption, "Happy New Year." He extended his warm wishes to the fans by dropping a video on social media.

Netizens Troll Devoleena For Dancing With 'Devar'

While we simply loved Devo and Vishal's amazing dance video, netizens expressed their displeasure over the clip. A few Instagram users playfully trolled the Bengali beauty for dancing with her 'Devar' and not her husband. Folks, you need to remember that Devoleena and Vishal are great friends in real life. Before you jump to conclusions, keep in mind that it is Devoleena's personal life.

One user commented, "Shadi hui gym trainer se aur training yaha chal rahi hai" while another commented, "Iski shaadi kisse hui hai?"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans came to her defense after the netizens targeted her once again. They slammed the users, who trolled the Bigg Boss 13 contestant in the comments section.

How Devoleena Celebrated New Year 2023?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a gala time as she ringed in the New Year with her friends and husband Shahnawaz Sheikh in Mumbai. Her Saathiya co-star Bhavini Purohit and her husband also joined the celebrations at Vishal's house.

The actress shared a picture from the fun-filled house party on social media, giving us a glimpse of the celebrations.