Shehnaaz Gill’s Midnight Birthday Celebration Video Has A Sidharth Shukla Connection & It Will Melt Your Heart

Shehnaaz
Gill
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
today.
After
all,
it's
her
birthday
today
and
she
has
been
inundated
with
best
wishes
from
friends
and
fans
from
across
the
world.
Interestingly,
the
Shehnaaz
aka
Punjab's
Katrina
Kaif
took
the
social
media
by
a
storm
as
she
shared
a
heartwarming
video
from
her
m
midnight
birthday
celebration.
To
note,
Shehnaaz
was
seen
celebrating
her
birthday
with
brother
Shehbaz,
Varun
Sharma
and
their
friends.
As
the
video
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
did
you
know
it
has
a
connection
with
Sidharth
Shukla?
Well,
in
the
video,
Shehnaaz
was
seen
dressed
in
a
printed
salwar
kameez
and
was
dancing
in
joy
as
the
people
around
her
sang
the
birthday
song
for
her.
And
when
she
was
asked
to
make
a
wish
before
blowing
the
candle,
Shehnaaz
was
quick
to
respond
saying,
"Main
wish
nahi
maangti...".
Later
Shehnaaz
was
also
seen
smashing
cake
on
her
brother's
face
and
was
seen
enjoying
the
moment.
She
ended
the
video
by
screaming,
"Happy
birthday
to
me!".
Interestingly,
Shehnaaz
celebrated
her
birthday
in
the
same
hotel
wherein
Sidharth
had
celebrated
his
last
birthday
with
her
and
the
family.
Clearly,
Shehnaaz
still
misses
Sidharth's
presence
in
her
life.
Check
Out
Shehnaaz
Gill's
Birthday
Video:
Check
Out
The
Throwback
Video
Of
Sidharth
Shukla's
Last
Birthday
Celebration:
For
the
uninitiated,
Sidharth
and
Shehnaaz
developed
a
close
bond
during
their
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
13.
Popularly
known
as
SidNaaz,
Sidharth
and
Shehnaaz
were
rumoured
to
be
head
over
heels
in
love
and
their
chemistry
left
every
in
awe.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Shehnaaz
is
set
to
make
her
big
Bollywood
debut
with
Salman
Khan's
much
anticipated
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
this
year.
Also
starring
Pooja
Hegde,
Jassie
Gill,
Raghav
Juyal,
Venkatesh
Daggubati
etc
in
the
lead,
the
Fahad
Samji
directorial
will
be
releasing
on
Eid
this
year.
Besides,
Shehnaaz
has
reportedly
been
roped
in
for
Rhea
Kapoor's
upcoming
production
which
will
also
feature
Anil
Kapoor
and
Bhumi
Pednekar
in
the
lead.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:01 [IST]