Shehnaaz Gill’s Midnight Birthday Celebration Video Has A Sidharth Shukla Connection & It Will Melt Your Heart

Shehnaaz Gill has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it's her birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans from across the world. Interestingly, the Shehnaaz aka Punjab's Katrina Kaif took the social media by a storm as she shared a heartwarming video from her m midnight birthday celebration. To note, Shehnaaz was seen celebrating her birthday with brother Shehbaz, Varun Sharma and their friends. As the video is going viral on social media, did you know it has a connection with Sidharth Shukla?

Well, in the video, Shehnaaz was seen dressed in a printed salwar kameez and was dancing in joy as the people around her sang the birthday song for her. And when she was asked to make a wish before blowing the candle, Shehnaaz was quick to respond saying, "Main wish nahi maangti...". Later Shehnaaz was also seen smashing cake on her brother's face and was seen enjoying the moment. She ended the video by screaming, "Happy birthday to me!". Interestingly, Shehnaaz celebrated her birthday in the same hotel wherein Sidharth had celebrated his last birthday with her and the family. Clearly, Shehnaaz still misses Sidharth's presence in her life.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday Video:

Check Out The Throwback Video Of Sidharth Shukla's Last Birthday Celebration:

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz developed a close bond during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Popularly known as SidNaaz, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be head over heels in love and their chemistry left every in awe.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's much anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati etc in the lead, the Fahad Samji directorial will be releasing on Eid this year. Besides, Shehnaaz has reportedly been roped in for Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production which will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.