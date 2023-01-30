Tina Datta Declares Priyanka Choudhary As Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Says 'Shuruaat Se Akeli...'

Bigg Boss 16 winner: Tina Datta declared Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show, stating that she has been playing the game quite well since the beginning and she deserved to win BB 16.

Bigg Boss 16 winner: Popular Tvctress Tina Datta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The Bengali beauty, who grabbed eyeballs courtesy of her love-and-hate relationship with Shalin Bhanot, received the least number of votes among nominated contestants and hence, had to leave the show.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT TINA DATTA TOLD PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY?

Love or hate but you cannot debate thart Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta's friendship was a treat to watch for the viewers. Although they became friends in the later stage of the game, they managed to win hearts with their bond.

Before making an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta wished the best to Archana Gautam and hugged Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sharing a sweet message for Priyanka, the Uttaran star said, "My all support is for you".

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has reached its finale stage. Within only thirteen days left for the grand finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience and secure a place in the finale, which will take place on February 12, 2023.

