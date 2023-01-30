Tina Datta Declares Priyanka Choudhary As Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Says 'Shuruaat Se Akeli...'
Bigg Boss 16 winner: Tina Datta declared Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show, stating that she has been playing the game quite well since the beginning and she deserved to win BB 16.
Bigg
Boss
16
winner:
Popular
Tvctress
Tina
Datta
got
eliminated
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
in
the
latest
episode
of
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
The
Bengali
beauty,
who
grabbed
eyeballs
courtesy
of
her
love-and-hate
relationship
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
nominated
contestants
and
hence,
had
to
leave
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHAT
TINA
DATTA
TOLD
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY?
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
thart
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta's
friendship
was
a
treat
to
watch
for
the
viewers.
Although
they
became
friends
in
the
later
stage
of
the
game,
they
managed
to
win
hearts
with
their
bond.
Before
making
an
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
Tina
Datta
wished
the
best
to
Archana
Gautam
and
hugged
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Sharing
a
sweet
message
for
Priyanka,
the
Uttaran
star
said,
"My
all
support
is
for
you".
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
has
reached
its
finale
stage.
Within
only
thirteen
days
left
for
the
grand
finale,
the
contestants
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
impress
the
audience
and
secure
a
place
in
the
finale,
which
will
take
place
on
February
12,
2023.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Tina
Datta's
comments
about
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Do
you
think
the
Udaariyaan
actress
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
We
look
forward
to
reading
your
thoughts
about
the
same.
