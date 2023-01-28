Vo Superstitious Takiya Rakh Dete Taki Evict Hojaye: Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta's Allegation Against MC Stan
Bigg Boss 16 exclusive: Tina Datta, who got eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show, claimed that MC Stan used to put a 'superstitious pillow' under the bed of the contestants, whom he wanted to evict from BB 16.
Tina
Datta
Interview:
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
another
eviction
during
the
Shanivaar
Ka
Vaar
episode
and
it
left
the
viewers
surprised.
While
fans
believed
that
the
makers
won't
eliminate
any
contestant
this
week,
Tina
Datta
got
evicted
from
the
show
on
Saturday
(January
28).
Despite
being
a
popular
face
in
the
TV
industry,
the
Uttaran
actress
couldn't
emerge
as
a
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
After
getting
evicted
from
BB
16,
Tina
Datta
exclusively
talked
to
Filmibeat
and
shared
interesting
details
about
her
journey
in
the
show.
Can
you
guess
what
she
said
about
her
'good
friend'
MC
Stan?
The
Bengali
beauty
said
that
she
was
surprised
to
know
that
the
rapper
said
so
many
things
behind
her
back.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHAT
TINA
DATTA
SAID
ABOUT
MC
STAN?
Tina
Datta
claimed
that
MC
Stan
had
a
'superstitious
pillow'
that
he
used
to
put
on
the
bed
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants,
so
that
they
get
evicted
from
the
show.
She
made
allegations
against
the
rapper,
saying
that
she
was
shocked
when
he
saw
her
putting
a
pillow
on
her
bed.
"Unhone
mere
muh
pe
kabhi
nahi
bola.
Maine
genuinely
dil
se
dosti
ki
thi
unke
saath.
I
don't
know
agar
unke
group
me
kisi
ne
brain
wash
kiya.
Maine
confession
room
me
unka
saath
diya,
uske
liye
camera
pe
Buba
ka
t-shirt
manga
hai.
Aaj
mujhe
pata
chala
ki
vo
koi
superstitious
takiya
hota
hai,
jo
har
contestant
ke
bed
ke
neeche
rakh
dete
hai
taki
evict
hojaye," Tina
Datta
said.
The
Daayan
actress
said
that
she
'protected' MC
Stan
when
he
was
about
to
be
thrown
out
of
the
BB
16
house
for
physical
violence.
She
added
that
she
is
hurt
by
MC
Stan
nominating
her
but
by
his
gesture
of
keeping
the
pillow
under
her
bed.
"I
mean
vo
mindset
hi
itna
ganda
hai.
Koi
kaise
kar
sakta
hai?
Maine
zindagi
mein
apne
dushman
ke
liye
bhi
nahi
kar
sakti.
Chalo
tumne
mujhe
nominate
kiya,
uss
baat
ka
gham
nahi.
Jab
mujhe
dikha
ki
usne
bed
ke
neeche
pillow,
I
was
like
'How'?,"
the
actress
quipped.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
TINA
DATTA
ON
HER
JOURNEY
Tina
Datta
also
revealed
the
she
suffered
ankle
injury
twice
in
the
show,
claiming
that
she
had
to
face
trauma
during
her
stint
in
the
show.
She
expressed
her
desire
to
maintain
her
friendship
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
after
the
show
ends.
Will
you
miss
Tina
Dutta
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Did
she
deserve
to
become
a
finalist?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.