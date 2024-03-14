Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Set To Collaborate With Badshah For THIS Project; Check DEETS

MC
Stan
New
Album
Update:
Renowned
for
his
magnetic
stage
presence
and
unwavering
fan
base,
MC
Stan
has
firmly
established
himself
as
a
powerhouse
in
the
Indian
hip-hop
scene.
The
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
16,
this
Pune-born
rapper
has
captivated
audiences
with
his
electrifying
performances
and
chart-topping
albums,
including
his
latest
release,
Mehfeel,
which
has
garnered
widespread
acclaim.
MC
STAN
NEW
ALBUM
EK
THA
RAJA
WITH
BADSHAH
Now,
MC
Stan
is
gearing
up
for
an
exciting
new
venture
as
he
prepares
to
collaborate
with
none
other
than
the
iconic
rapper
Badshah
for
his
highly
anticipated
album,
Ek
Tha
Raja.
Badshah,
known
for
his
chart-topping
hits
and
innovative
approach
to
music,
has
spent
a
staggering
18
months
crafting
this
album,
enlisting
the
talents
of
over
25
artists
and
producers
from
India
and
beyond.
Ek
Tha
Raja
promises
to
be
a
shining
example
of
collaborative
ingenuity,
with
MC
Stan
joining
Badshah
and
other
talented
artists
on
the
list
of
collaborators.
Fans
are
buzzing
with
excitement,
eager
to
experience
the
electrifying
synergy
between
MC
Stan
and
Badshah
on
this
groundbreaking
album.
Stay
tuned
as
they
collaborate
with
other
exceptional
artists
to
deliver
an
unforgettable
musical
experience.
With
both
artists
boasting
a
string
of
superhits
to
their
names,
the
collaboration
between
MC
Stan
and
Badshah
is
poised
to
be
nothing
short
of
legendary.
As
anticipation
reaches
fever
pitch,
music
lovers
can't
wait
to
witness
the
magic
that
unfolds
when
these
two
powerhouses
come
together
on
Ek
Tha
Raja.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
on
this
monumental
collaboration
and
get
ready
to
witness
history
in
the
making
as
MC
Stan
and
Badshah
unite
to
redefine
the
sound
of
Indian
hip-hop.