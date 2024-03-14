Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Set To Collaborate With Badshah For THIS Project; Check DEETS

MC Stan New Album Update: Renowned for his magnetic stage presence and unwavering fan base, MC Stan has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the Indian hip-hop scene. The winner of Bigg Boss Season 16, this Pune-born rapper has captivated audiences with his electrifying performances and chart-topping albums, including his latest release, Mehfeel, which has garnered widespread acclaim.

MC STAN NEW ALBUM EK THA RAJA WITH BADSHAH

Now, MC Stan is gearing up for an exciting new venture as he prepares to collaborate with none other than the iconic rapper Badshah for his highly anticipated album, Ek Tha Raja. Badshah, known for his chart-topping hits and innovative approach to music, has spent a staggering 18 months crafting this album, enlisting the talents of over 25 artists and producers from India and beyond.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MC STAN NEW ALBUM EK THA RAJA

Ek Tha Raja promises to be a shining example of collaborative ingenuity, with MC Stan joining Badshah and other talented artists on the list of collaborators. Fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to experience the electrifying synergy between MC Stan and Badshah on this groundbreaking album. Stay tuned as they collaborate with other exceptional artists to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

With both artists boasting a string of superhits to their names, the collaboration between MC Stan and Badshah is poised to be nothing short of legendary. As anticipation reaches fever pitch, music lovers can't wait to witness the magic that unfolds when these two powerhouses come together on Ek Tha Raja.

Stay tuned for more updates on this monumental collaboration and get ready to witness history in the making as MC Stan and Badshah unite to redefine the sound of Indian hip-hop.