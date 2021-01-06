Gauahar Khan On Turning Down Web Offers: I Am Clear That I Won’t Do Bold Scenes For The Heck Of It

Gauahar Khan who made web series debut in 2019 with The Office, is now gearing up for her next project on the OTT space. The actress will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama, Tandav. The Amazon Series also features Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Sara Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anup Soni among others.

Gauahar recently spoke with HT and revealed that she hasn’t been taking up much work on the OTT space as most of the offers she gets require her to do bold scenes on screen.

Gauahar said, “I am clear that I won’t do such scenes for the heck of it. My job as an actor is to deliver and do justice to the character I am portraying. But yes, I do have my lines drawn, especially when it comes to the kind of content I want to associate with. I’ll not be crossing the line just for the need of wanting to be a part of the show.”

Further elaborating on the offers she received in the past one and half years, the actress added, “All those roles that came to me, I felt they weren’t something which I could deliver to with all my heart. So, I had to say no to them, irrespective of how big the project was. As an artist, I know I am supposed to deliver to the audience with complete conviction, but then there are certain things like being explicit or too bold on screen, which I am not at all comfortable doing. Hence, I have made my choice accordingly.”

For the unversed, Gauahar recently grabbed the headlines as she tied the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar on 25th December 2020. The couple’s wedding was attended by their close friends and family members in Mumbai. Gauahar was also seen recently as a 'toofani senior’ on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

