Maniesh Paul Welcomes Sharad Kelkar - A Hindi Voice Of Baahubali On His Show; Watch Teaser

In the next episode of 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast', the actor-host welcomes his actor-friend Sharad Kelkar with a hilarious teaser. The voice behind Baahubali, Sharad Kelkar offered a glimpse into one of the most powerful dialogues of the film in the teaser of the next episode which received a dramatised response from Maniesh Paul, as she showered the guest with applause and garlands.

Sharing the teaser, Maniesh Paul said, "Aa gaya naya mehmaan!!! Mera dost @sharadkelkar on #themanieshpaulpodcast Episode out soon...know his full story!! Subscribe to my youtube channel (link in bio)."

Using his exceptional conversational skills, Maniesh Paul launched his podcast on YouTube to unfold the stories of people from different walks of life, touching upon the untold aspects of their journeys. Having hosted a doctor, social activist, hypnotherapist, social media influencer, NGO founder and actor-friend Bharti Singh amongst others, Maniesh Paul's heart-warming conversations with his guests have created a mark across social media.

Gearing up for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Maniesh Paul has an interesting lineup of projects, expected to be announced soon.