    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Maniesh Paul Welcomes Sharad Kelkar - A Hindi Voice Of Baahubali On His Show; Watch Teaser

      By
      |

      In the next episode of 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast', the actor-host welcomes his actor-friend Sharad Kelkar with a hilarious teaser. The voice behind Baahubali, Sharad Kelkar offered a glimpse into one of the most powerful dialogues of the film in the teaser of the next episode which received a dramatised response from Maniesh Paul, as she showered the guest with applause and garlands.

      Maniesh Paul Welcomes Sharad Kelkar - A Hindi Voice Of Baahubali On His Show; Watch Teaser

      Sharing the teaser, Maniesh Paul said, "Aa gaya naya mehmaan!!! Mera dost @sharadkelkar on #themanieshpaulpodcast Episode out soon...know his full story!! Subscribe to my youtube channel (link in bio)."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

      Using his exceptional conversational skills, Maniesh Paul launched his podcast on YouTube to unfold the stories of people from different walks of life, touching upon the untold aspects of their journeys. Having hosted a doctor, social activist, hypnotherapist, social media influencer, NGO founder and actor-friend Bharti Singh amongst others, Maniesh Paul's heart-warming conversations with his guests have created a mark across social media.

      Maniesh Paul Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Busy Lockdown Of Jug Jugg Jeeyo ActorManiesh Paul Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Busy Lockdown Of Jug Jugg Jeeyo Actor

      The Maniesh Paul Podcast: Host Maniesh Discusses COVID Protocols & Information With A Doctor In First EpisodeThe Maniesh Paul Podcast: Host Maniesh Discusses COVID Protocols & Information With A Doctor In First Episode

      Gearing up for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Maniesh Paul has an interesting lineup of projects, expected to be announced soon.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X