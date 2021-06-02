King Of Reality TV Prince Narula To Host Flipkart Video's Khel Paheliyon Ka

Popularly celebrated as the king of Indian reality TV, Prince Narula is all set to don a new avatar on Flipkart Video's latest riddle themed, interactive quiz show, Khel Paheliyon Ka. Launching today, the model turned actor will be seen playing host on the series that will feature 4-5-minute episodes each day on the Flipkart App.

Khel Paheliyon Ka promises to be a unique anagram-based quiz show featuring topics ranging from Bollywood, sports, music, and fashion to famous personalities and more. In each episode, Prince will ask audiences three riddles, giving them 30 seconds to decode the clues, rearrange the jumbled letters, and solve the anagram. By correctly solving the riddles, audiences can win phenomenal prizes.

Commenting on his collaboration with Flipkart Video, Prince Narula said, "I love to entertain everyone around me all the time whether that is through my social media or being part of a show. Getting the chance to host a show like 'Khel Paheliyon Ka' is an amazing adventure for me because it's my first time hosting an interactive series but also because with the pandemic I had to shoot this from home for everyone's safety. It's a unique concept for my audience to be able to interact with me as a host so I'm very excited about this show."

It's time to put on your thinking caps and win big, as Khel Paheliyon Ka goes live on the Flipkart App. Users can access the show, free of cost, by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app's homepage.

About Flipkart Video

Flipkart Video is an in-app interactive video platform from India's homegrown consumer internet company, Flipkart. Launched in 2019, Flipkart Video is reimagining digital entertainment for the mobile world. With a tech-forward approach that combines interactivity and gamification for short-form snackable content, Flipkart Video continues to create a differentiated experience for mobile-first users. It combines content with commerce by rewarding users as they are entertained, thereby truly elevating the user's journey on the platform. Flipkart Video continues to stand apart and stay ahead, as it carves a niche for entertainment and engagement in India.