Yuvika Chaudhary Organises Surprise Birthday Party For Prince Narula; Calls Him 'My Life'

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the adorable couples of television industry. Prince turned a year older today (November 24) and actress-wife Yuvika organised a birthday party which was attended by their close friends.

Yuvika and Prince shared a few pictures and videos from the birthday party on their Instagram stories. Posting a video, Yuvika wrote, "Happy birthday my life @princenarula @decorbytq @papadontpreachbyshubhika @stylebysugandhasood." In the video, Prince and Yuvika were seen dancing as music played in the background. The party was themed black-and-white and gold.

For the party, Prince wore a black T-shirt, while Yuvika donned a cute short white dress with big black dots.

Yuvika also shared a few adorable pictures from the party and captioned it as, "Whenever I'm having a bad day, I know that I can count on your love and affection to cheer me up. You make me feel special every day. Today, I want to take the opportunity to make you feel extra special."Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful husband alive. Loving you is always easy. "You have shown me what it means to have the perfect marriage. Happy birthday to the best, most understanding and loving husband on earth! Love you to the moon and back. @princenarula ❤️ and thank you team @decorbytq @stylebysugandhasood @the_bakingbits." Prince replied, "Awww mera bby emotional kar de tuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️ @yuvikachaudhary."

Nikhil Chinapa, Yukti Arora, Jeevita Oberoi, Sapna Malik, Ashish Bhatia, Shurti Sinha and others wished the Nach Baliye 9 winner on his special day.

