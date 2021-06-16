Raj Nidimoru On The Family Man's Success & Plans For Season 3: We Are Happy To Get Into S3 Very Soon

The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru recently opened up about the show's enormous success. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, Amazon Prime Video's latest release has garnered a lot of love for the storytelling as well as the performances.

However, the filmmaker said that the show's success came after a "long period of anxiety". He told Spotboye that the team worked very hard to make it a good show. He added, "We didn't quite realize the enormity of its success until it was pointed out to us that this has turned into a phenomenon. A lot of people did explain to us about what this success means and how far the show has gone. We are just simply filled with gratitude for this."

Talking about what set The Family Man apart from other releases in the digital space, Raj said that for them their biggest competition is "ourselves". He added that the duo (Raj and DK) believes in learning from their past experiences and trying something "fresh each time".

He said that fans enjoy "the organic nature of its humour and the reliability" of the show and its characters. He also said that there are very few shows that do the same. "Scam 92 was one such amazing show. Hansal has caught the pulse of the nation. All the actors did a fantastic job. Hansal has hit it out of the park with scam. Can't wait to see what they do next," Raj added.

The Family Man fans are already talking about the possibility of season three, to which Raj told the portal, "We just got out of the immense pressure of delivering S2. We haven't really gotten a chance to take a breather. But, we are happy to get into S3 very soon fuelled by the success of S2. Can't wait to start on S3."

The Family Man also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others.