Actor Sachin Vashist Plays A Handicapped Husband In His Next Web Series, A Karma Story

A Karma Story, a web series starring actor Sachin Vashist, Neon Kaur and Suraj Baliyan, has now released on YouTube. As the series' leads, the trio has wreaked havoc on the evil plot of karma by creating the perfect family chaos.

Produced by Nikhil Jakhar under the banner of RRE Films, 'A Karma Story' is directed by Tanzil Kamaal. The story revolves around the life of an unfaithful wife (played by Neon Kaur) who seeks exotic thrills in life while attempting to get rid of her crippled husband, played by Sachin Vashist.

In a statement, Sachin Vashist said, "It's unlike anything I've done in my journey so far. Portraying a disabled husband was challenging, but I felt obligated to do justice to the character. I can't wait to tell you about the suspense of the story."

"I'm thrilled to be working with a crew and a platform that understands the long-form storytelling genre. We are looking forward to release soon," he added further.

Elaborating on the concept of 'A Karma Story', the RRE Films statement reveals that the story is all about the justice of karma, since there is no one who can escape it.