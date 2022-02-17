Sharib Hashmi Sir Is Very Nice And Caring To Me: Yagya Bhasin On Playing His Son In Bishwa

Child artist Yagya Bhasin is best known for his roles in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and C.I.D and now his film Bishwa starring alongside Sharib Hashmi which has travelled to many prestigious film festivals, where he plays visually challenged will soon release.

The actor gets candid about the challenges of playing visually handicapped and his working experience with Sharib Hashmi. He feels completely satisfied with his role and grateful for the praises.

Talking about the challenges of playing visually challenged he says, "Playing a character of a visually challenged boy was very difficult especially when I'm not. It was so tough that even after the shoot I used to stumble upon things on the ground because my eyes used to behave abnormally. Because during the shoot I used to put gaze into my eyes so the camera could capture the blindness of the character. I used to take workshops after the shoot and it took some time for my eyes to behave normally. But I'm very satisfied with my role and my performance."

Sharib Hashmi On Success Of The Family Man: Was Craving For Recognition For Years'

Sharing about how he prepared for the role Bhasin tells, "It was a pretty tough task for me. I used to take workshops at a personal level and from production too. Director Anuj sir also booked a workshop for me so that I can get prepared for the role and I can make my eyes gaze so that the camera could capture that blindness of the character. I also visited a few orphanages and institute's for visually impaired people so I can catch and rehearse their body language and the way their eyes behave and their expression while talking and everything. I just observed them carefully so I can replicate them during the shoot. I also practiced a lot at home so that once I start shooting I can immediately get into the character."

Sharib Hashmi On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time On Jab Tak Hai Jaan Sets: I Almost Fainted

Yagya and Sharib Hashmi are playing the Father-son duo in the film. Sharing his working experience with Sharib Hashmi, he says, "Sharib sir was very nice and caring to me and we used to have a lot of fun when we had breaks during the shoot. I learnt 3 things from him and those are very important to remember to achieve success. The first is discipline like Sharib sir was very disciplined during the whole shoot. The second is punctuality, he used to come on the shoot at the proper time even sometimes before time. And the last but not the least was humbleness, he was so humble to everyone and a positive person on set."

The film has a highly-skilled cast and also has Vinay Pathak, national-award-winning actress Usha Jadhav in pivotal roles.