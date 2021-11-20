The Wheel Of Time Director Uta Briesewitz Talks About Empowering Sets With All-female Crew

The Wheel of Time directed by Uta Briesewitz explores a world led by women, a world where only women have the power and capability to wield magic. While the fictional world is empowering enough, behind the scenes the makers have also taken the approach a step further by appointing an all-female crew.

Uta recently opened up about the show and the powerful female characters. She said, "We were shooting a scene in the battle, where women worked together to fight a trolloc and after we rehearsed the scene for the first time, all the women on set had started applauding afterwards and that had never happened on any other scene."

Moved by the reaction, Uta asked around the crew what brought it on, "All the women on sets told me that because it was awesome, it is women working together and kicking that trolloc's a**. It made me realise again how much it means to women to see a certain kind of representation and I think by me being on set as a woman, I am representing every woman who works on set."

"There is a different glass ceiling now or maybe we have broken through it, we can all move upwards and show our talent and work to our full potential and we are not being held back anymore for simply being women," she added.

The Wheel Of Time is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels by the same name. Led by Rosamund Pike's Moiraine a group of five young people head on a journey around the world, believing one of the five might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to save the world or destroy it.

The first three episodes of the show are currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the rest of the season will be released on weekly basis.