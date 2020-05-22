Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Did Not Get Engaged; Read To Know The Reality!

Yesterday was a big day for actor Rana Daggubati, as he made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj. The big announcement was made by the Baahubali actor himself on his social media handle. Soon, the news of his 'private engagement' ceremony made it to the headlines and became the talk of the town.

The adorable pictures of the duo from the ceremony went viral on social media in no time with engagement hashtags. Well now, Rana has cleared the air about the pictures and has revealed that those were not from his engagement ceremony! Don't believe us? Check out the next picture.

After the function, Rana Daggubati shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp conversation with actor Nani on his Instagram story. As per the screenshot, the Gang Leader actor congratulated Rana and asked whether it was an engagement ceremony, to which he replied that it was a Roka ceremony. Roka ceremony which is not common in South India confused Nani, who responded saying that he would now have to Google to understand the meaning of Roka. Well, Rana clearly was in splits to see Nani's reply. Well, Nani has made us realize that we were living under a rock as it wasn't the engagement ceremony but the Roka ceremony that happened yesterday.

For those who don't know what Roka ceremony is, it is custom before the engagement which is commonly followed in the north Indian states. The would-be bride and groom's family and relatives bless the couple with shagun and teeka to make their relationship official. It marks the starting of the wedding festivities.

Recently, Rana's father and renowned producer Suresh Babu Daggubati had clarified that both the families have convened a formal meeting, to finalize the auspicious date for the engagement and marriage. He had also confirmed to a leading website that Rana's wedding will be mostly be happening in December, this year.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi.

