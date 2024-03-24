Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Movie Maintains Momentum

Om
Bheem
Bush
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Om
Bheem
Bush," the
newest
comedy-thriller
penned
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
features
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
in
key
roles.
The
film
was
released
worldwide
on
March
22,
with
USA
premieres
preceding
its
global
release,
generating
considerable
anticipation,
fueled
further
by
its
uproarious
trailer.
The
trio
reunites
for
another
uproarious
and
witty
film
following
'Brochevarevaru
Ra.'
With
promising
buzz
from
premieres
in
Hyderabad,
"Om
Bheem
Bush" is
poised
to
charm
the
box
office.
Amutha
Bharathi,
a
film
industry
tracker,
reports
a
positive
audience
response
to
the
Telugu
comedy
entertainer
Om
Bheem
Bush
from
its
premiere
show.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
narrative
centres
on
three
Ph.D.
students
aspiring
to
become
accomplished
scientists.
Their
quest
leads
them
to
the
village
of
Bhairavapuram,
where
they
seek
treasure
and
employ
scientific
methods
to
combat
malevolent
forces,
rejecting
conventional
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Om
Bheem
Bush
performed
well
on
its
first
2
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
4.25
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
1.75
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
2.5
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
1.34
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
5.59
Cr
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
In
this
comedy-adventure
drama,
notable
roles
are
portrayed
by
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon,
alongside
other
talented
actors.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti
penned
and
directed
"Om
Bheem
Bush,"
produced
by
Sunil
Balusu's
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
served
as
the
cinematographer,
while
Sunny
MR
composed
both
the
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
handled
the
film's
editing.