 »   »   » Films Galore! Major Telugu Releases Of The Week (Nov 17)

As many as 8 movies are slated to release this week in the compound of Tollywood and it's going to be a tough week for all these players. Be it the allocation of theatres, pulling the crowd or generating collections, all these movies will have to battle it out hard in order to emerge as a winner.
Let's check out some information and its expectation level at the box office.
Khakee
Actor Karthi has a sizable fan base in the Telugu speaking states and the actor is all set to increase the same with his upcoming next. Khakee, the dubbed version of Tamil's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru too is set to be released on the same date.
Karthi will be complimented by Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh on-screen while writer-director Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame will walk hand in hand with the actor off screen. Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam 2 fame, Ghibran has scored music for the flick.
Gruham
Another dub Tamil movie starring Siddarth and Andrea Jermaiah in the lead roles. Aval, the Tamil version of the movie has garnered maximum positive reviews and is already a super hit at the box office. After a series of postponement, Gruham is all set to release this week.
London Babulu
Not so notable names on papers, the movie consists of budding talents like Rakshat, Swathi Reddy in the lead roles. The film is a remake of Tamil film Aandavan Kattalai. The microphone has been wielded by Chinni Krishna and the movie is bankrolled under Maruthi Talkies Banner.
Ra Ra
A small ticket flick starring Srikanth and Najiya in the lead. Produced by Viji Cherries Visions, and presented by Srimit Choudhary, the film is all set to take on the other half dozen movies this week.
Lovers Club
Praveen Kalpalli is presenting the film under the direction of Dhruva Shekhar. Bharat Awari, Anish Chandra, Pavani, Aryan will be seen as the leading cast of the movie. Lovers Club film is jointly produced by Plan B ‘Entertainments and Shreya Art Creations banner.