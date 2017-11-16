 »   »   » Films Galore! Major Telugu Releases Of The Week (Nov 17)

As many as 8 movies are slated to release this week in the compound of Tollywood and it's going to be a tough week for all these players. Be it the allocation of theatres, pulling the crowd or generating collections, all these movies will have to battle it out hard in order to emerge as a winner.

Let's check out some information and its expectation level at the box office.

Khakee



Actor Karthi has a sizable fan base in the Telugu speaking states and the actor is all set to increase the same with his upcoming next. Khakee, the dubbed version of Tamil's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru too is set to be released on the same date.



Karthi will be complimented by Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh on-screen while writer-director Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame will walk hand in hand with the actor off screen. Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam 2 fame, Ghibran has scored music for the flick.

