 »   »   » Okkadu Migiladu Box Office: This Manchu Manoj Movie Is A Disaster!

Luck favors the brave, is the general saying which is practised and preached from ages. Though the same has come true on many occasions, the said saying doesn't hold good for one actor. Manchu Manoj, a dedicated and a hardworking actor, son of popular star, Manchu Mohan Babu is the said to be unlucky actor.

His recent movie, Okkadu Migiladu, which was said to be based on the real life story of LTTE chief Prabhakaran, was indeed promising. The posters and the trailer of the movie had indeed generated quite a buzz among the Tollywood circles had as well garnered over 1.2 M views with 17 k likes. The team of Okkadu Migiladu too had pinned their hopes at a substantial level on the movie considering the subject line and the response received by the trailer.



The movie was released on 10th of November in very limited screens across AP/TS and some locations of the USA. The movie had to face quite a stiff competition with as many as 8 other movies releasing on the same day along with two dubbing movies.



The biggest shocker for the movie team was the response received from the audience. The movie has garnered extremely pale and a disappointing response from the audience. Poor promotions and publicity coupled with a below par word of mouth has did it in for Okkadu Migiladu.



In addition to that, the audiences too, were inundated with more choices of movies last week with flicks like Detective & Adirindhi, dub movies from Tamil scoring over the direct Telugu movie.



Having been made at a budget of 5 Cr, Okkadu Migiladu managed to run just for one week which is a shocker. The movie earned a total share of a meagre 38 Lakhs in its first week which also happens to be the final closing share of the movie. This sums that the total recovery of Okkadu Migiladu is just over 7% and hence marks the movie as a colossal disaster at the box office.