    Nagarjuna's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 3; Is He Charging More Than Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu?

    Nagarjuna is stepping into the shoes of a television host once again with Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR whereas the second season had Nani as the host. Now, Nagarjuna is all set to amaze fans by donning the hat of the host of this very popular reality show.

    Not For The First Time

    Nagarjuna has already proved his mettle as a very engaging host with his stint at Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which was the Telugu version of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

    In Bigg Boss Telugu 3

    When he steps into Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the audiences do expect something really special from the top star. Meanwhile, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the remuneration of Nagarjuna in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

    The Remuneration

    According to one of the recent reports by Pinkvilla.com, Nagarjuna is charging around Rs 12 lakh/episode for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. In Bigg Boss format, the star host will be appearing in the weekend episodes alone.

    In Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu

    If the reports are to be believed, this remuneration is higher than what he had charged for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. According to the report, Nagarjuna had charged around Rs 7 lakh for the highly successful show.

    The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is already out and thus garnering the attention of one and all. However, an official announcement regarding the start date of the show is being awaited. Rumours are rife regarding the contestants as well. Some reports also claim that there might be a change in the format of the show as well with the team opting for just celebrity contestants alone. Let us wait for the grand show to begin to get clear details regarding all of these.

    nagarjuna bigg boss telugu 3
    Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
