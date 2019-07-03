Nagarjuna's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 3; Is He Charging More Than Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu?

Not For The First Time

Nagarjuna has already proved his mettle as a very engaging host with his stint at Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which was the Telugu version of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

In Bigg Boss Telugu 3

When he steps into Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the audiences do expect something really special from the top star. Meanwhile, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the remuneration of Nagarjuna in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

The Remuneration

According to one of the recent reports by Pinkvilla.com, Nagarjuna is charging around Rs 12 lakh/episode for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. In Bigg Boss format, the star host will be appearing in the weekend episodes alone.

In Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu

If the reports are to be believed, this remuneration is higher than what he had charged for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. According to the report, Nagarjuna had charged around Rs 7 lakh for the highly successful show.