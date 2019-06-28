Saaho Trailer First Review Out: 'Prabhas is Back with A Bang'

'Prabhas Is Back'

According to journalist Umair Sandhu, the Saaho trailer is simply marvellous and mindblowing. He further added that Prabhas is 'back with (a) bang'.

" BREAKING NEWS : #Saaho Final Theatrical Trailer is Ready & it will BLOW your Mind !!! #Prabhas is Back with Bang Bang ! 💥💥💥👏👏 #50DaysToSaahoStorm," he tweeted.

About Saaho

Saaho is touted to be a grand 'action-entertainer' and features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar. Helmed by Sujeeeth, it is likely to feature several awesome stunts that will be at par with Hollywood standards. The film features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

Shraddha's Big Moment?

Some time ago, Prabhas had said that Shraddha has a meaty role in Saaho and not a 'guest appearance'.

"We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story," he had added.

A Busy Time

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to Prabhas 20, that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film, being directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna might release early next year.