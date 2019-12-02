    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sukumar On Hyderabad Vet Murder Case: I Urge Every Woman To Never Trust A Man

      By
      |

      Sukumar is arguably one of the biggest and most popular directors in Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan-following. During his career, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood, proving his mettle. Now, here is some big news for his supporters. The Nannaku Prematho director recently condemned the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor, who is being referred to as Disha, and asked women to stop trusting men. He also gave his take on the brutal sequence of events, and this ruffled a few feathers.

      Sukumar On Hyderabad Vet Murder Case: I Urge Every Woman To Never Trust A Man

      "********'s rape and murder incident has left everyone heartbroken. Few people are saying that she should have dialed 100 instead of seeking the help of stranger on that night. But after listening to ******* last phone call, I thought she believed that those four men were really trying to help her. I urge every woman to never trust a man. Please don't trust us. The men are animals. Criminals are born within the men and we are all responsible for it," (sic) said the ace filmmaker.

      As expected, his hard-hitting comments took social media by storm, evoking mixed reactions.

      Interestingly, like Sukumar, several other Tollywood biggies have condemned the Hyderabad incident and demanded 'justice for Disha'. In fact, Chiranjeevi even went to the extent of demanding death penalty for the accused 'animals'.

      Coming back to Sukumar, his last film Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, emerged a runaway hit, giving fans a reason to rejoice. He is currently working on a film with Allu Arjun, being referred to as AA 20. It was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead. However, things did not work out as 'Prince' left the movie due to 'creative differences'.

      The director was also approached to direct Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Lucifer but he seems to have said 'no' to the film.

      *Victim's name has been beeped out to protect identity

      Read more about: sukumar disha
      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue