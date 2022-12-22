Pushpa 2 Update: Rashmika Mandanna Out Of Allu Arjun's Film? THIS Top Actress Likely To Replace Her!

It is known that the Pushpa: The Rise movie was a big hit. Sukumar is now making Pushpa 2 : The Rule as a sequel to this movie. There are various news pouring in about the movie. The latest news is that Rashmika Mandanna is out of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun fans are waiting for Pushpa 2 : The Rule movie. The movie Pushpa : The Rise Part 1 created a sensation not only in Telugu but in all the languages it was released in. It is reported that the makers are planning to start the shooting of this film from the third week of September. There are reports that Pushpa 2 is likely to release in April next year.

In Pushpa 2, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the villain, there are reports that Vijay Sethupathi is also acting. Devi Shree Prasad is composing the music. Also Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers are producing it.

There are many rumors about the cast of Pushpa 2. In the last few days, interesting news about the heroines of this film has come out. Everyone knows that the heroine of this movie is Rashmika Mandanna, but now it is reported that she is out of this movie. Sai Pallavi's name is being heard prominently.

It seems that Sai Pallavi is playing a key role in the Pushpa 2 movie. Rumours also says that the team Pushpa has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun's sister.

On the other hand some strong sources from the film industry says that, Sukumar was looking for a great performer for the role of a strong tribal girl in the film. It is reported that Sai Pallavi is being considered for the role. According to the report, Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi's scenes will be around 20 minutes in Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 is going to be released in ten languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. This movie is being made with a huge budget. It seems that Allu Arjun is getting huge remuneration for Pushpa 2. For the first part Bunny who charged Rs. 50 crores asks Rs. 100 crores for the second part.

Director Sukumar has been busy with the script work of this movie for the past few months. It is reported that the final version has been completed recently. Currently the pre-production works are going on at a fast pace.