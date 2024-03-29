Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date & Time: Here's When Allu Arjun's Action Drama's First Glance Will Premiere

Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Date
&
Time:
The
much-awaited
movie
of
the
year,
Pushpa
2,
is
all
set
to
release
its
teaser.
The
original
movie
created
enough
hype
for
its
sequel,
leaving
fans
eagerly
anticipating
what's
coming
next.
Titled
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule,
it
was
initially
scheduled
to
release
in
2023.
However,
there
was
a
slight
change
in
the
release
plans
amid
the
unexpected
delay.
Directed
by
Sukumar
and
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings,
the
movie
Pushpa
2
marks
one
of
the
most
expensive
Indian
films
to
date.
With
a
budget
of
500
crores,
the
makers
of
Pushpa
2
want
to
ensure
that
the
movie
smashes
the
box
office.
There
are
rumors
that
the
budget
might
have
increased
to
as
much
as
700
crores
due
to
expensive
reshoots.
PUSHPA
2
Premise
Sukumar's
Telugu
action
entertainer
will
continue
the
storyline
of
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
story
of
antagonist
Pushpa
Raj,
a
sand
smuggler
who
gives
rise
to
his
black
business
in
the
forest
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
Written
by
Sukumar
and
Srikanth
Vissa,
the
suspense
drama
revolves
around
the
life
of
the
labourer
Pushpa.
The
story
takes
an
interesting
turn
when
he
engages
himself
in
a
red
sandal
smuggling
syndicate,
making
some
powerful
enemies.
His
real
struggle
is
to
manage
his
professional
and
love
life.
The
highly
anticipated
action
thriller
of
2024
Pushpa
2's
teaser
is
all
set
to
drop
on
the
lead
actor
Allu
Arjun's
birthday,
April
8.
As
per
the
source,
the
teaser's
release
time
has
not
yet
been
revealed.
The
makers
seem
to
be
maintaining
the
ritual
as
they
released
the
first
poster
of
Pushpa
2
on
Allu's
birthday
too.
As
the
poster
created
buzz
on
the
internet,
the
teaser
too
is
expected
to
create
similar
excitement
among
the
fans.
PUSHPA
2
RELEASE
DATE
Pushpa
2
was
originally
set
to
release
on
December
22,
2023.
But
because
of
some
delay
the
release
date
got
pushed
ahead.
The
sequel
will
now
air
on
Independence
Day,
August
15,
2024.
PUSHPA
2
CAST
Allu
Arjun
continues
to
be
the
lead
actor
of
Pushpa
2.
Besides
him,
the
viewers
will
see
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
Srivalli,
Pushpa's
wife.
Fahadh
Faasil,
Jagadeesh
Prathap
Bandari,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Prakash
Raj,
and
Rao
Ramesh
are
other
pivotal
characters.
Pushpa
2
is
directed
and
co-written
by
Sukumar
under
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings
banner.
While
the
scenes
are
editd
by
Karthika
Srinivas
Ruben.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Yalamanchili
Ravi
Shankar.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 17:01 [IST]