Jaanu’s Television Telecast Records More TRP Than Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Here Are The Ratings!

The Coronavirus pandemic has literally turned people into movie buffs. Be it digital streaming platforms or television, the companies have been so far successful in gaining attention. Looking in-depth the television's trp ratings of Week 15, Jaanu's world television premiere, which happened on Star Maa has received more impressions than Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's re-telecast on Gemini TV.

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romantic drama garnered 6152 impressions while Chiru's epic action film acquired 5725 impressions. The reason behind the failure of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy might be due to its poor performance at the theatre which eventually decreased the viewership during mini screen telecast. Well, the list has been topped by ETV News, telecasted on ETV Telugu, with 8975 impressions. The fourth position has been grabbed by daily soap Karthika Deepam, on Star Maa, with an impression of 5342. JSR Group Sun City Dussehra Mahotsavam telecasted on ETV, Telugu has ranked in the 5th position with an impression of 5242.

Here is the list:

ETV News- 8975

Jaanu- 6152

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy- 5725

Karthika Deepam- 5342

JSR Group Sun City Dussehra Mahotsavam- 5242

Coming back to the movies Jaanu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the former is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster '96, directed by C Premkumar. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie also has Sharwanand along with Samantha. Released on February 7, 2020, the flick revolves around a reunion of former students and lovers who meet 15 years after their graduation. The get together becomes a reason for them to solve issues surrounding their separation.

On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released on October 2, 2019 hand was helmed by Surender Reddy. With an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapati Babu, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi, the epic drama turned out to be a flop at the theatres. Bankrolled by the Konidela Production Company, the film is inspired by the Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

