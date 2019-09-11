Sye Raa Worldwide Pre-release Business: Chiranjeevi Starrer Enters 300-crore Club!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is one of the biggest ventures of Telugu cinema so far. The business of the film deserves to be as big as the film and if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sye Raa has already pocketed over Rs 300 crore in terms of its worldwide pre-release business.

The theatrical rights of the film have been sold for a big price and one of the reports suggest that the worldwide theatrical rights of the film stand at around Rs 190 crore. The theatrical rights for the AP/TS regions have been sold for Rs 108.6 crore. With such a big price, Sye Raa has gone on to become the third Telugu movie to do a pre-release business of over Rs 100 crore from AP/TS region alone.

According to reports, the film has fetched Rs 27 crore as its theatrical rights for the Karnataka region. On the other hand, the movie has bagged Rs 25 crore as North India theatrical rights. The report also adds that the overseas rights for the film have been bagged for around Rs 18 crore.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa has also bagged over Rs 100 crore in terms of non-theatrical rights. Most recently, reports had come up that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has created a new record among South Indian movies as its digital rights have been sold for a huge price. Reportedly, Amazon Prime has bagged the digital rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for around Rs 40 crore. Meanwhile, it is also being said that the satellite rights of the film have been sold for around Rs 67 crore. With such big numbers, the film has gone on to be among the very few movies to enter the 300-crore club in terms of pre-release business.

Take a look at the complete split-up of the pre-release business here..

REGION BUSINESS (In Crores) Nizam 30 Ceeded 20 Krishna 8.4 Guntur 11.5 Nellore 4.8 West 9 East 10.4 UA 14.5 AP/TS (Total) 108.6 Karnataka 27 North India 25 ROI 12 Overseas 18 Theatrical (Total) 190.6 Non-theatrical 110.5 Worldwide 301.1

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surinder Reddy and the film features Chiranjeevi in the title role. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the big screens on October 2, 2019.

