When Shruti Haasan Said She Has No Plans Of Introducing Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth To Kamal Haasan
A few years ago, young actress Shruti Haasan found herself in the limelight for an unexpected reason when rumours of her being in a relationship with Tamil hero and Anaganaga O Dheerudu co-star Siddharth began doing the rounds, much to the surprise of her fans. Some reports even claimed that the young miss had introduced him to her dad Kamal Haasan, which made things more interesting. With these rumours in full swing, Shruti told a leading daily that Siddharth was just a good friend and made it clear that she was not dating him.
Killing Rumours In Style
Praising Siddharth, Shruti said that he was a wonderful co-star as he helped her understand Telugu dialogues during a shoot. She, however, made it clear that he was not her 'Mr Right'.
Her Exact Words
"We both are working together in a Telugu film. I Don't know the language, Siddharth helps me to speak Telugu dialogues. He is such a wonderful co-star and a talented actor. We became great friends on the sets of this Telugu film. I am not dating Siddharth and I can clearly say that I am not in love with him." (sic).
A Witty Response
Reacting to rumours of Siddharth meeting Kamal, Shruti had said that she did not have the time to think about getting married or introducing 'a guy' to her family.
"No way, I am not in a mood to get married now. I still have a long way to go in my career. Right now I would like to concentrate in my work rather introducing a guy to my dad. At this stage marriage talks are little too much for me," Shruti had said. (sic)
Work Matters
With the Siddharth episode in the rearview, Shruti is currently busy with her professional commitments. She will soon be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam, marking her Kollywood comeback. She is also planning to do a heroine-centric movie in Telugu. On the other hand, Siddharth currently has a few Tamil movies, including Indian 2, in his kitty.