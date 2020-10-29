Kajal Aggarwal’s Marriage: Actress Flaunts Mehendi With Smile; Gautam Kitchlu Shares Pics From Puja

Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, has recently begun her pre-wedding festivities with an intimate Mehendi ceremony. The Magadheera actress took to Instagram today and shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi with a smile.

Kajal Aggarwal captioned the snap as, "#kajgautkitched."

In the above photo, bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is looking gorgeous in a traditional mint green outfit with floral print. She can be seen flaunting her hand beautifully filled with Mehendi, and fans can't stop gushing over her adorable smile. She is indeed looking happy and ready to get hitched to her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu.

Not only Kajal, but Gautam also shared a few glimpses from his pre-wedding festivities. He shared a couple of posts on Instagram. In the first post, he shared a photo of puja thali decorated with marigolds and white flowers and captioned the photo as, "A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched."

In another post, he shared some moments from the puja where he can be seen sitting in front of a havan and seeking blessings from the almighty. He captioned the post as, "Blessings and positivity ॐ #kajgautkitched."

Meanwhile, while speaking about her wedding, Kajal had shared a statement which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

On the professional front, Kajal is quite busy with her films in multiple languages. She will next be seen in Mosagallu (Telugu), Acharya (Telugu), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Indian 2 (Tamil), Paris Paris (Tamil) and Mumbai Saga (Hindi). She is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Telecast, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

