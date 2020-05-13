    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Nagarjuna Has THIS To Say About The Revamped Version Of Tum Mile Dil Khile Song From Criminal

      Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most popular action stars in Telugu film industry. But back in the 90s, the actor has done many romantic roles and no doubt, he was damn good at it too.

      Nagarjuna Akkineni

      Well, when it comes to Nagarajuna's romantic roles and songs, we can't miss one of the most iconic romantic songs in the Indian film industry, 'Tum Mile Dil Khile' from film, Criminal (1995) which was picturised on Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala. Composed by MM Keeravani, the chartbuster song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik in Hindi while, the Telugu version, 'Telusa Manasa' was sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra.

      Now, popular playback singer Anoop Sankar has come up with the revamped version of 'Tum Mile Dil Khile' after 25 years. Showing respect towards the healthcare professionals, who are working round-the-clock amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Kerala-born musician released the song on World Nurses Day.

      After learning about the revamped version of 'Tum Mile Dil Khile', Nagarjuna shared the video on his Twitter handle and thanked Anoop for dedicating it to the real heroes. He wrote, "Thank you anoop Shankar!! It's been 25 years since this beautiful song was composed by @mmkeeravaani so happy to know You are Dedicating this song to the Selfless hearts who serve society!!Right pointing backhand index https://youtu.be/pZbsVynV2so #worldnursesday #tribute insta Id @singeranoopsankar."

      Well, a couple of years ago, Anoop Sankar crooned the song at a private event, which was attended by Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni. The song had gone viral and received a good response from the masses. Hence, Anoop decided to do a full version of the same.

      We must say, it's a beautiful tribute to all the nurses!

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
