Nani’s V Movie Trailer Receives Love On Social Media; Crosses 10 Million Views In Just 24 Hrs

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited Telugu action-thriller, V recently dropped its trailer, and it has been garnering rave reviews from the masses. With a solid buzz on social media, the V movie trailer has garnered more than 10 million views in just 24 hours of its release.

Touted to be a chase drama between an efficient cop and a mastermind criminal, the movie will bring out intense and grey shades of the lead characters. V is one of the biggest films releasing on OTT. Filled with heavy action and mystery, the Nani and Sudheer Babu-starrer is a must-watch for its deadpan comedy, remarkable visuals and gripping storyline.

"Ever since the trailer's release, fans have been waiting for the D day and showering the trailer with lots of love on social media. Some of the comments read as:

"JUST SAW #VTRAILER AND OHMYGOD I JUST CAN'T WAIT FOR IT ANYMORE @NameisNani , @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas OHMYGOD YOU GUYS LOOK STUNNING AND @mokris_1772 SIR'S DIRECTION MAKES IT MORE PROMISING !!!! THE TRAILER IS 🔥🔥🔥💖."

"I have Vatched #VTrailer just ✌️ minutes ago..

After Vatching the trailer my reaction was Vaavah..Vaavah..

I am obsessed with 'v'

Can't wait to Vatch #VTheMovie on September 5th

@NameisNani @isudheerbabu

Please tell me how to get out of this obsession .

#VTrailerOnPrime."

"#VTrailer #VTrailerOnPrime

Here is the trailer of Much awaited #Vmovie.Very excited to see Nani in such a negative role. A crispy Action packed thriller cut. Rakshasudu role loading........."

"Mind Blowing Trailer 🔥💯

@NameisNani @i_nivethathomas @isudheerbabu @mokris_1772 @aditiraohydari #thevmovie #VTrailer #v."

"Different Level Of Heroism by @isudheerbabu In #VTrailer.

@i_nivethathomas,@vennelakishore Given A Glimpse Of Their Roles.#VTrailerOnPrime."

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, V's music has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Also Read : Nani's V Movie Gets Special Trailer Launch; Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari Share Their Thoughts

The movie is set for its digital release on September 5, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read : Nani-Sudheer Babu Starrer V Movie To Release On Amazon Prime On September 5? Here's The Truth!

(Social media posts are unedited.)