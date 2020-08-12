Nani-Sudheer Babu Starrer V Movie To Release On Amazon Prime On September 5? Here’s The Truth!

Here's an update for Nani fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of his next titled V. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the film will be releasing next month on OTT platform, skipping the conventional theatrical release. The Mohan Krishna Indraganti film was rumoured to be gearing up to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

It was also said that the American video streaming company has acquired the digital rights of the movie, which marks the 25th outing of the Natural Star. Well now, as per sources close to the film, the makers have not yet decided about the OTT release and also rubbished the rumours doing the rounds about the September 5 release on Amazon Prime Video. For the uninitiated, V movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020, coinciding with Telugu New Year.

The film backed by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, will have Nani in a unique avatar with grey shades. V movie will mark the third collaboration of the actor with director Mohan Krishna Indraganti after Ashta Chamma (Nani's debut movie-2008) and Gentleman (2016)

The action-thriller also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Jagapati Babu and Nassar in pivotal roles. The songs for the movie has been composed by Amit Trivedi while the BGM is handled by S Thaman. Two songs namely 'Manasu Maree' and 'Vastunnaa Vachestunaa' has been released by the makers so far which received positive reviews from the netizens. The camera for the film is cranked by PG Vinda, while editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh.

