Nikhil Siddhartha Questions Journalist After He Calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case ‘National Tamasha’

Yesterday (August 19), the Supreme Court of India ordered for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The decision of the apex court allowing CBI to take over the case was welcomed by the late actor's fans, friends and family members. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 (Sunday), and his family, fans and close friends want the truth about his mysterious death to be revealed.

When SC passed its decision about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, celebrities from the Indian film industry welcomed the verdict and sought justice for the actor. Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha also reacted to the same on Twitter and wrote, "Finally.. Now we will all know the Truth of what exactly happened. #SushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR."

However, a senior journalist's Twitter interaction with a user named Pranav Mahajan caught Nikhil Siddhartha's attention, as he made a controversial comment on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Journalist Sreenivasan Jain commented, "Pranavji, sadly it is personal biases (and political agendas) which have converted a tragic suicide into a national tamasha."

This comment didn't go down well with Nikhil Siddhartha as he quickly responded to the senior journalist with a question. The Kirrak Party actor asked Sreenivasan Jain, "Sir How hav u arrived at a conclusion that it is a suicide? when the Supreme Court of India has allowed a CBI Enquiry suspecting FOUL PLAY. India wants 2 knw the truth. What bias do u hav frm letting an investigation happen?nd calling a fight 4 the truth a Tamasha! #CBITakesOver."

Nikhil Siddhartha's question to the journalist has grabbed everyone's attention, but the journalist has not yet replied to the same. Apart from Nikhil, Tollywood stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Payal Ghosh, Shiva Kandukuri and others reacted to SC's decision.

Now, let's see how CBI finds out the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death!

