NS20 First Look: Naga Shaurya Impresses Fans With Dynamic Archer Avatar

Naga Shaurya is all set to bring his upcoming film NS20, which is being helmed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The film is a sports drama, produced by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments. Well, #NS20 will be the first sports-based film of Naga Shaurya's career. Hence, the young hero's fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in a different avatar.

And guess what, the first look poster of #NS20 is out now. Yes, you read that right! Naga Shaurya recently shared the first look of his next sports drama on Twitter. He wrote, "His mind, his soul are together now. The target is just a mere thing. @nseplofficial @SVCLLP @sharrath_marar #Ketikasharma @Santhosshjagar1 @RaamDop @kaalabhairava7 @EditorJunaid @baraju_SuperHit #NS20Firstlook #IndiasFirstFilmonArchery #Archery."

In the above poster, Naga Shaurya can be seen flaunting his eight pack abs. The first look shows him as a dynamic archer who is set to shoot the target. The wounds seen on his face and stomach shows that the drama film is going to be very intense and entertaining. It's heard that Naga Shaurya has been on a strict diet from the past few months for this film.

Earlier in an interview with one of the leading portals, director Santhossh Jagarlapudi described Naga Shaurya's sports drama as an imaginary biopic. He also said that #NS20 would give a boost to his career as a director.

On a related note, #NS20 features Ketika Sharma in the female lead. Apart from #NS20, Naga Shaurya will also be seen in Mooga Manasulu which is being helmed by debutant director Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

