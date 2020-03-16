Romantic Actress To Romance Naga Shaurya In Sukumar’s Next

Young Instagram girl from Delhi, Ketika Sharma who is making her film debut with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film, Romantic, has bagged her second film. The beautiful Romantic actress has reportedly been roped to play the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in Sukumar's next production venture.

Ketika Sharma is known for her eye-catchy Instagram posts. Miss popular on the internet caught everyone's attention, including Puri Jagannadh, with her killer looks. The actress' film, Romantic has already created a buzz amongst the masses for its bold and intimate scene filmed between Ketika and the lead actor Akash Puri.

Ever since the hot song of Romantic, Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam released, fans can't get over the steamy scenes of Ketika Sharma and Akash Puri. The anticipation level for the film is at a high level. Directed by Anil Paduri and produced under Puri Connects banner, Romantic is slated to release in Summer 2020. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mandira Bedi, Makarand Deshpande, Dhivyadarshini and others in supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by Sunil Kasyap.

Coming back to Sukumar's next production venture with Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma will be having a major role in the film. She will probably raise the hotness quotient in the film. The Naga Shaurya and Ketika Sharma-starrer will be directed by Kasi Vishal, who has also assisted Sukumar in his previous films. It will be jointly produced by Sukumar and Sardar Gabbar Singh producer Sharrat Marar. The details of the romantic film are yet to be revealed.

